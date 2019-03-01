‘Go for it, just go for it!’ The men who opened new Dunstable gym in 3 weeks

Two determined personal trainers have achieved their dream of opening a new gym in Dunstable.

Nathan Nelson, 26, along with his business partner, Craig Hinton, 28, welcomed customers into Fit Base UK, Tavistock Place, for the first time on Monday (February 25).

The ambitious businessmen had just a matter of weeks to decorate the gym and have the new equipment delivered after an opportunity came up that they couldn’t resist.

Nathan said: “The open day was manic, absolutely manic!

“There were so many people and I was so thankful for the support. Everyone seemed really pleased with the changes and what we had done to it.

“It used to be a body building gym, which closed a few weeks ago and the previous owner liked my passion and offered me the chance to run the business in the building.

“I’m testing myself with a bigger challenge. I thought: ‘Go for it, just go for it!’”

Nathan teamed up with Craig and with many “sleepless nights” the hardworking pair set about redecorating and preparing the gym in just 21 days.

Nathan said: “We were working 14 and 15 hour days for three weeks straight.

“We had new equipment that didn’t come on time, and plasterers falling over, plastering everywhere!

“It’s now got a feature wall spray painted with Marvel characters, such as The Hulk, Spiderman and Wolverine and the feedback has been good; people have said it’s not ‘too manly’ or ‘commercial’.”

Nathan explained that Fit Base UK has two sides to it , because the gym focusses on both cardio and high intensity training as well as lifting platforms and weights.

Nathan said: “It’s been a passion I’ve had since I was young. I’ve always been involved in sport and fitness and other stuff, and then I got into personal training.

“I did that for about six years and wanted to branch out into a niche, boutique, gym.

“I want to say thank you to my business partner, Craig, who has been an absolutely unbelievable help.

“He’s spent long days with me there and he’s taken on anything!”

“Don’t be afraid to join the gym!”

Nathan is keen to promote that Fit Base UK is for everyone.

He said: “It’s so social. It’s small enough so that everybody knows everyone by name, but big enough to accommodate everyone. Don’t be afraid to go out there and talk to people. Everyone will be willing to help you out.”

Visit Fit Base UK, Tavistick Place. Facebook: Fit Base UK