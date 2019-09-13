Golden delight! Dunstable wins best Large Town in Anglia in Bloom

Dunstable is basking in a golden light after beating Leighton-Linslade and being crowned the overall winner of the Large Town section at the prestigious Anglia in Bloom awards.

The results, announced at a ceremony in St Ives on Tuesday, saw the town also take home one more Overall Winner and Gold Award, two more Gold Awards, a Silver Gilt and a Special Award.

Anglia in Bloom judging in Dunstable this summer

The results were thanks to months of hard work from residents, community teams, and the town council, with Dunstable’s winning categories as follows.

Large Town (12,001 to 35,000 residents): Winner and Gold Award – Dunstable. Parks (small, under five acres) Winner and Gold Award – Grove House. Cemeteries (large) Gold Award – Dunstable Cemetery. Best Hotel, Silver Gilt – Old Palace Lodge. Best Care Home, Gold Award – Priory View. Best Individual/Community Floral Display – Dunstable.

Anglia in Bloom chairman George Dawson said: “Once again this year the Anglia region has bloomed, with communities coming together to clear, clean and brighten their local environments.

“From small villages to large cities residents have taken up the challenge to improve the visual aspect of their streets by making floral displays and clearing litter.

“Councils and local authorities have seen the value of this volunteer army and have found resources to support them. The benefits have been evaluated with more visitors to the area and therefore improve economy.”

Chris Durham, chair of judges and vice-chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: “The 2019 judges were really impressed with community enthusiasm, creativity and the resourcefulness to include recycled and up-cycled items within their floral and sustainable displays, a prominent and important theme throughout.”

Throughout the summer of judging, Dunstable was up against competition from towns, villages, and cities across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, making it a worthy win.

The Best Overall Entry and winner of the Anglia in Bloom trophy was Hunstanton.