Golfer thanks EAAA with kind donation

East Anglian Air Ambulance has received a £1,000 donation from a golfer and Dunstable Downs Golf Course.

Paul Green wanted to thank the service for helping to save his life in July when his heart failed on the golf course at Dunstable Downs.

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo by Phil Cutland Green

On July 7, Paul was enjoying a round of golf and thought he was suffering from bad indigestion, but he was actually going into heart failure.

A lady who works in the Dunstable Downs Golf Course office was first aid trained and was able to administer CPR, she then used the defibrillator.

Due to the severity of his condition EAAA were called and on arrival they treated Paul and took him to Harefield Hospital, where he was unconscious for four days and spent two weeks in hospital recovering.

Paul has since made a great recovery and at the cheque presentation he said: “Without the bystander intervention and EAAA I would not be here today.”

Stuart Wyle, Community Fundraising Manager at EAAA, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Dunstable Downs Golf Course for their fantastic donation, they have got to see first-hand just how donations really do help us save lives.

“As a charity, without donations like this, we would not exist, so thank you to all who support us.

“This incident was also a fantastic reminder of the importance of the chain of survival and early bystander CPR, it really can be the difference between life and death and we advise as many people as possible to undertake life-saving first aid training”.

This week EAAA launched their Together This Christmas campaign, they are hoping to raise money to cover the cost of a mission, which costs on average £3,500.

If you would like to make a donation visit: campaign.justgiving.com/charity/eaaa/Christmas.

>> For more information about the work the East Anglian Air Ambulance do visit: www.eaaa.org.uk.