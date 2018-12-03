Grotto invite for children with special sensory needs and the deaf in Luton

Father Christmas is holding quiet sessions for children with special sensory needs in the run-up to the festive season.

The next quiet morning at The Mall’s Christmas grotto is on Sunday December 16, from 9am until 11am.

For families with deaf or hard of hearing children, The Mall will also have a Signing Santa in the Grotto on Saturday, December 8 between 10am and noon. These visitors will be prioritised over other guests for this session.

The quiet morning gives children with special sensory needs, and any other needs, a chance to meet Father Christmas in the centre’s grotto in Central Square.

Although The Mall will be open to the public during these mornings, shops will be closed, creating a much quieter and more relaxing environment. The Mall will be turning off their background music and have plenty of staff on hand to ensure any questions/needs are fulfilled.

A visit to meet Father Christmas costs £4.50 per child and includes making reindeer food for Rudolph and his friends and a gift from Santa himself! Parking is free during the quiet sessions in Central or Market car parks between 8.30am and 11.30am.

The Mall’s shops will open from 11am during the special needs sessions, so the centre may start to get busier towards the end of the session.

Special needs sessions are not pre-bookable. For more information on these, please email AMP.Luton@themall.co.uk.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “It’s important that every child has the chance to meet Father Christmas. That’s why we’re hosting dedicated special needs mornings in The Grotto throughout December, giving families the chance to get into the Christmas spirit and spend some quality time together.”

For more information about The Mall Luton’s Christmas activities, visit www.themall.co.uk/LutonChristmas