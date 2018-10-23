Hadrian Academy Choir will perform at EuroDisney

Hadrian Academy Choir have been selected to sing at EuroDisney in February.

The Dunstable school will be taking 24 pupils from the choir to Paris to perform on stage next year.

The choir, led by Marion Auker, made a video and sent it into the competition, the school found out on Wednesday, October 17, that they passed the audition.

Marion said: “The children are super excited to have been selected, they worked really hard and deserve their success!”

Hadrian Academy Choir regularly sings at events in the community including the hospital, care homes, shops and they also sag for the Mayor of Dunstable.

Principal Hannah Bennett said: “I’m incredibly proud of the children who have been selected to sing on the stage at Euro-Disney.

“We love to share music with people as we think it brings our community together. I can’t wait share our songs with a whole new audience and for the children in the choir to see what can be achieved when they work hard and aim high.”