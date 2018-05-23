Harlington’s Andra would be write proud of paddle power for Brain Tumour Research

A brave Harlington woman who died after cancer spread to her brain was lovingly remembered when family and friends took on a 50K kayaking challenge in her honour.

Andra Bishop, who lost her fight last year aged 62, was a much-loved member of the Harlington community and the writer behind the village’s pantomimes.

Andra with her husband, Andrew.

However, after she developed cancer in her colon, liver and lungs, it spread to her brain, stopping her from being able to write.

So, in order to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, Andra’s son Carl Bishop, and her daughter Natalie’s partner Paul Jeffs - Head of Year at Manshead CE Academy, Caddington - along with Paul’s brother Andrew, and Paul’s friend Jez Young, completed a ten hour paddling challenge from Kempston to St Ives.

Carl said: “It was great to take on this challenge in memory of mum for such a worthy cause, but it was nothing compared with the challenge she was forced to face. Brain cancer is such a cruel disease.”

Paul added: “The portage points at the locks (13 altogether) were higher get outs and drop ins than we expected, which meant that lifting the kayaks in and out of the water was a lot harder. Despite this, we still arrived at our finish in St Ives at around 6.15pm, ready for a fish and chip supper!

“Less than 20 per cent of brain tumour patients survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

“It was therefore pretty shocking to discover that just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. We hope that the £500 we have raised to date will make difference.”

The four men were raising funds for Fluffy Cloud and Co, a fundraising group under the umbrella of national charity, Brain Tumour Research.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fluffycloudandco