Harlington students’ pedal power lends a helping paw to Medical Detection Dogs

Determined students from Harlington and Leighton Buzzard gave a helping paw to the Medical Detection Dogs thanks to pedal power.

The teens, who are all members of The National Citizen Service, held a 12-hour exercise bike extravaganza, which involved having at least two people from their team - and occasionally a member of the public - pedalling away until the time was up.

The fitness challenge was held on August 9, and the teenagers raised £254 to help the charity’s clever pooches, who can detect diseases such as cancer, and also support people with life-threatening health conditions.

Team member, Dylan, said: “The best moment was when we finished the event and we counted the money - all the effort and dedication we had put in paid off. The most challenging part was trying to keep morale up in the final few hours!

“The money raised will help our charity buy accessories, such as dog bowls, grooming brushes, and tags.”

The fundraisers were: Dylan Blower (16), Louisa Rothery (16), Guy Jackson (16), Kerry Sawyer (16), Ryan Dube (16), Aaron Duffus (16), James Fryer (16), Nathan Dube (16), Canaan Bankole (16), Jess Amey (21), and Thomas Kavan (16).

The NCS team is also holding a fete for the charity on September 1 at the Parsons Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard, from 12 noon until 7 pm. Entry is free, and there will be a voluntary donation box and stalls.