Harlington Upper School students celebrate excellent A Level results

Harlington Upper School is celebrating an excellent set of A Level results, after two years of hard work and determination from students who faced “new and challenging” exams.

The school was filled with smiling faces this morning as pupils received their grades, with many achieving As and A*s and one student winning a place at The University of Oxford.

A Level results

Headteacher, Shawn Fell, said: “At Harlington there were many smiling faces as results have been excellent again this year.

“Results were even better than last year, despite the introduction of new challenging A level exams.

“Overall almost 70% of all results were grades A*-C.

“This has been achieved in the first year that the majority of A level grades were decided solely by final exams, with no link to coursework or AS-levels.”

The following students gained an impressive three or more grades at A*/A:

Olivia Budhram who will go on to study History at University of Oxford; Cherie Chung will take up a place at University of Surrey to Study Psychology; Catrin Ellis will study Biological and Medicinal Chemistry at University of York; Danny Fraser will study Medicine at University of Exeter; Seyi Obembe will study Mathematics at University of Warwick; Helena Platt will attend University College London to study Modern Languages; Cameron White-Spunner will study Biological Sciences at University of Oxford.

There were many other notable successes this year. Students gaining at least 2 grades at A*/A included:

Sophia Barinov (Drama, Theatre and Performance at University of Sussex); Daniel Barton (Mathematics with Finance at University of Leeds); Thomas Ewing (Masters in Electronic Engineering with Music Technology at University of York); Georgina Halford (English Literature and Creative Writing at University of Warwick); Tim Highnam (Apprenticeship at Deloitte, London); Callum Hughes (Mechanical Engineering at University of Nottingham); Declan Hughes (Engineering at University of Warwick); David Lowings (History at University of Birmingham); Phoebe Parry (Aerospace Engineering at University of Manchester); Hannan Shah (Computer Science at University of Bath); Gabriel Swain (Geography at University of Birmingham); Carrie Walker (Diagnostic Radiography and Medical Imaging at University of Portsmouth); Sammi Wuidart (Design Crafts at De Montfort University).

Headteacher, Shawn Fell, concluded: “The excellent A Level results at Harlington Upper School as this year are well-deserved by our hardworking students.

“Our students have gained superb results and are now ready to take up their well-deserved university places, apprenticeships and employment. It has been wonderful to witness so many delighted students collecting results at the school this morning.

“This year the majority of A level qualifications followed the new reformed specifications where grades are decided solely by final exams, with no link to coursework or AS-levels.

“Students have been guided by their dedicated teachers and supportive parents who do so much for their children and the school.”

