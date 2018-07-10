Hatters disappointed by planning application delay but hope for new council date in near future

Luton Town has reacted with disappointment to this morning’s Luton Council annnouncement that the Hatters’ planning applications will not now be heard w/c August 20 as originally intended.

But the club says it nevertheless pleased that progress has been made which will allow the Power Court and Newlands Park schemes to go before councillors in the near future.

A statement reads: “2020 Developments note today’s announcement from Luton Borough Council that an anticipated determination date for our two planning applications in the week beginning August 20th is no longer achievable.

“Whilst this news is disappointing we are pleased to receive confirmation that consultations are now concluding and we look forward to a planning committee date for our Power Court and Newlands Park projects in the near future.

“It is now approximately two years since these applications were first submitted and, in that time, we have successfully engaged with a wide range of consultees including Highways England, the Environment Agency and Historic England.

“Our two applications together deliver a once in a generation opportunity to transform the image of our town and deliver much needed economic investment to the tune of £250m a year to the local economy and over 10,000 jobs.

“We believe passionately in our town and have tailored both schemes to work with, and compliment, the existing Luton town centre and we believe this approach is borne out in the independent impact assessment work.

“Now is the time to deliver a positive result for Luton and the wider region.”