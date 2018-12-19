Have you seen missing Caddington teen Daniel Sayers?

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help to find Daniel Sayers, 15, who is missing from home in Caddington.

Daniel was last seen at school in Dunstable Road, Caddington at approximately 9.30am this morning.

Daniel Sayers

Described as 5’7”, slim build, with dark brown hair with a long fringe, Daniel was last seen wearing his school uniform of black trousers, a light blue shirt and a green and black tie.

He was also wearing a green coat and carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 139 of today.