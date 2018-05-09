Breaking news: Roads in High Town in Luton closed after car collision fractures gas pipe

Houses in High Town in Luton are being evacuated after a car hit a house and fractured a gas main,

A statement from Bedfordshire Police says: “One vehicle has hit a gas line, resulting in a small number of properties in Kingston Road and Jubilee Street being evacuated and a 100m cordon has been put in place. High Town Road has been closed from Cobden Street up to Charles Street.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area .

Gas engineers are on site but police say the roads could be closed for at least the next couple of hours.

Luton Council has tweeted: “A section of High Town Road, near Kingston Road, has been cordoned off following a road traffic incident. We are advising people avoid the area while teams work to make vital repairs.

“Any resident affected by the incident, or unable to access their home, please visit High Town Community Centre where we have staff on duty. “

