Brushing up on teeth care

A dental company paid a visit to a Dunstable school last week to teach the youngsters about teeth cleaning.

Perfect Profiles dental clinic normally focuses on implants as the primary method of replacing missing teeth in adults, but they decided to spend time encouraging youngsters to keep their teeth healthy with a visit to Lancot Challenger Academy in Lancot Drive.

The staff spoke with children between the ages of three and five about teeth, their importance and how to best care for them (including a toothbrush giveaway for all attendees!).

Said sales and marketing manager Damian Edwards: “With childhood obesity and concerns over sugar levels in foods an almost ever-present in today’s newspapers over recent times, Perfect Profiles were thrilled to try and help the next generation’s education with regards to looking after their teeth and actually stopping them visiting clinics such as ours in the years ahead.”

Damian, Jade Marcellin and Adriana Woidich used photos, models and reward stickers (as well as issuing a toothbrush chart as ‘homework’ to be collected and checked by the teacher over the next week or two) to keep the children interested.

They even showed photos of celebrities such as Simon Cowell without teeth so they could see the effect missing teeth have on appearance.

The clinic, which has had a dental practice in Bedford Square, Houghton Regis since 2010, only deals with adult patients.