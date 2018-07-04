East London NHS Foundation Trust is rated Outstanding

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) has retained its ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

Officers inspected the Trust in March and April. ELFT is a mental health and community health Trust which provides services in Luton and Bedfordshire.

They assessed the quality of three core mental health services: Community mental health services for people with learning disabilities or autism, Wards for people with learning disabilities or autism, and Forensic inpatient/secure wards.

The report said: “We rated it as outstanding because since the last inspection in 2016, the trust has continued to make improvements.

“We inspected three services and carried out a well-led review. In all areas further progress had taken place and in forensic services the rating had improved from good to outstanding. We rated safe and effective as good; caring, responsive and well-led as outstanding. Following this inspection, five of the trust’s 14 core services were rated as outstanding and nine as good. We rated well-led for the trust overall as outstanding.”

The chief executive of ELFT Dr Navina Evans has welcomed the news as part of the Trust’s ongoing work to build a culture of continuous improvement.

She said: “Together we are striving to build a culture of continuous improvement with ELFT.

“Recognition from the CQC is pleasing for us all but remains part of that improvement process and not an end.

“The challenge for every member of staff within the Trust, myself included, is to continue to strive to provide the best care we can day in and day out.

“An outstanding rating shows the hard work already taking place and that has to continue.

“We don’t always get things right and should always ask ourselves ‘what can we do better?’”