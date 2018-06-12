Finn’s family fun day to raise money for hospitals

The family of a two-year-old boy who has cancer are organising a family fun day to thank the hospitals and charity that have helped him during his treatment.

Finn Davis, of Luton, was diagnosed with a embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma of the bladder in November and has been having treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The family fun day is at Studham Sports and Social Club on Saturday, June 30, from 2pm till 5pm.

All money raised will be split between GOSH, Clic Sargent Children’s Cancer Charity and the Luton and Dunstable Children’s Oncology department.

Finn’s grandad Paul Davies said: “Finn is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital and being supported by the Clic Sargent Children’s Cancer Charity and if his temperature spikes he has to go to the Luton and Dunstable Children’s Oncology Department for treatment.

“This family fun day is our way of saying thank you to the hospitals, the staff, the doctors, the nurses, the charity and everyone that has helped and supported Finn, his parents Claire and Declan, and his sister Niamh. They have all been amazing and the work they do is incredible, raising money to help them and awareness of what they do is our way of thanking them.”

There will be a raffle, auction, live music, bouncy castle, BBQ, stalls, games and face painting at the family fun day.