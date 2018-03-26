Give blood to help save lives

Donors in Luton are being asked to fill empty appointment slots to make sure blood stocks don’t drop even further before Easter.

There are still many appointments to fill at Luton donor centre in the run up to Easter, when blood stocks are due to take another hit with people going on holiday or enjoying time with their family.

The recent bad weather led to some sessions being cancelled and 6-7,000 units of blood was lost, which could take weeks to recover. Stocks of group O, group B, and A positive blood are particularly low at the moment.

Jon Latham, Assistant Director of Blood Marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Donors have been amazing so far at responding to our call for help to improve the blood stock situation. However, there are still appointments not yet booked for the coming days at Luton donor centre in St George’s Square and we really need people who can give blood to book an appointment and help us in the run up to Easter.

Make and keep your appointment by calling the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk