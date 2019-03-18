Have your say on Dunstable health hub plans

Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG) has launched a public consultation in Dunstable on its proposal to develop an integrated health and care Hub in the town centre.

BCCG is working with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) and other partners on a proposal for a Hub in Dunstable town centre on the open land behind GObowling. With the population in the Dunstable and Houghton Regis areas expected to grow significantly over the next two decades, the proposal for a modern, centrally located health and care facility is designed to meet the increase in demand for local services.

The proposals are in the early stages and BCCG is asking for patient views to help inform the plans. They will then be developed further and detailed proposals will be subject to approval from all partners. Subject to this, the intention is that the new integrated health and care Hub could be open by the end of 2021.

The proposal would see the following three GP practices, subject to agreement, move into the new Hub:

>Dr Hassan and Partners, Priory Gardens

>Dr Quartly and Partners, West Street Surgery

>Dr O’Toole and Partners, Kirby Road Surgery

Patients registered at these practices would continue to see their usual team of GPs and practice staff within the integrated facility, but the new Hub would provide enough space for these practices to expand and register more people as the local population continues to grow.

The Hub would also provide additional services such as community health (e.g. therapy and nursing services), children’s services, mental health and wellbeing services, social care services, and a range of specialist services previously only available in hospital.

Heather Moulder, BCCG Clinical Chair, said: “Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is committed to developing better, more patient focused primary care. It is important that we understand patient views on the proposals at this early stage to help us inform our decision making. We see potential new facilities as one of the ways to support the delivery of future health and social care as set out in the NHS long term plan.”

Councillor Brian Spurr, Executive Member for Health at CBC said: “The Dunstable Health and Care Hub is one of the first parts of an ongoing programme of integrating health and social care in Central Bedfordshire and is the first hub at this advanced stage of development. Working in partnership, BCCG and CBC propose to improve the access to out of hospital and health and care services through more joined-up working, enabling us to best meet the needs of a growing population.”

The aim of the consultation is to understand what the potential impacts of moving the three town centre practices into the Hub could be and which additional services patients and local residents would like to see delivered from the proposed location.

The public can take part in the consultation by visiting www.bedfordshireccg.nhs.uk/dunstablehub where they will find more details about the proposal and a questionnaire. Alternatively, they can call 01525 624440 to request a printed copy of the questionnaire. BCCG will also be holding a drop-in event to enable patients and residents to ask questions about the proposals;

Epworth Hall, The Methodist Church

Ashton Square, Dunstable, LU6 3SN

Thursday 21 March 2019 – 4.30pm – 7.30pm

The consultation closes at midnight Sunday 07 April 2019.

For more information contact bedsccg.communications@nhs.net or 01525 624440