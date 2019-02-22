Share your experiences of domestic abuse to help develop services in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is asking people to share their experiences of domestic abuse through a short survey.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and can take many forms.

Domestic

Feedback from the survey will help the council think about how to improve services.

The current UK Government defines domestic abuse as “any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are, or have been, intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality. The abuse can encompass, but is not limited to psychological, physical, sexual, financial, emotional.

The survey is anonymous and will take no more than ten minutes.

So, if you’re aged 16 or over, have experienced domestic abuse or know someone that has; or if you’re concerned about your behaviour towards your partner – we want your views.

You have until Friday, 31 May 2019 to complete the survey and can do so at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations

Councillor Steve Dixon, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “We are gathering information to try to ensure that services reflect the needs of those individuals affected by domestic abuse or who might be in an unhealthy relationship.

“Domestic abuse happens to men and women. It happens to individuals of all ages, ethnicities, religions, cultures, abilities and sexual orientation; yet domestic abuse is under-reported across all society so this survey will help us understand how we can support people better.

“So if this survey is relevant to you, please do fill it in. What you say could help us to make changes which will further help victims and survivors of domestic abuse.”

For more information about local support services, visit the Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership’s website at https://bedsdv.org.uk/