Help Tesco Dunstable raise money for Cancer Research UK

Tesco in Dunstable is holding a tombola on Saturday, September 1, from 10am, to raise money for the store’s Relay For Life team.

Tesco Ramblers will be raising money for Cancer Research UK when they take part in the 24 hour relay event at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre on Saturday, September 8.

Kirsty McDade, team member, will also be holding a cake sale in store on Tuesday, September 4.

She said: “I do Relay for Life every year as my family has been affected by cancer, but we do it as a store team most years as it is supporting a good cause, Cancer Research UK.”

Relay for Life is a team fundraising challenge which sees team members taking turns to walk around a track for 24 hours. The event is about remembering those who are no longer here and celebrating survivors.