Help track down Luton hit-and-run driver who injured police officer's leg

Police are appealing for the public's help to track down a dangerous driver who hit a police officer's leg.

A spokesman said: "We are issuing CCTV images in relation to an incident in which a car made off from police, hitting an officer's leg while doing so.

Police would like to speak to this man

"The incident took place at around 8.40am on Saturday, April 6, in Dunstable Road, Luton. We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could assist our investigation.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a black VW Golf with the registration MW66 VRG in the area at the time."