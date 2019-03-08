High Sheriff’s visit grows pride of Dunstable’s Incredible Edible volunteers

A community gardening project in Dunstable was blooming with pride when it received a visit from the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire.

Members of Incredible Edible Dunstable, Katherine Drive, were delighted to welcome their special guest on Saturday, March 2, and discuss their successes in the town.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Julian Polhill, met with Sahira Ward of IE Dunstable, who escorted Mr Polhill around the garden outlining its history.

Sahira said: “IE Dunstable is one of five other beacon sites across the country that inspires others to grow food on neglected areas of public land.

“Julian was so kind to come all the way from Bedford to see us. He told us how impressed he was with the outstanding effort the IE volunteers have made, and spoke to each of us, making us all feel valued.

“Our team has worked in this garden for nearly six years and in doing so we have formed long lasting friendships. We have shared food, conversation and learnt new skills which has created a kinder, confident and more connected community here.

“I am always humbled by how our team turns out every month rain or shine to make the town a better place for us all to live in.”

Next, the group is planning to install wheelchair-accessible planters that are due to be built opposite the garden.

All produce is offered to the residents for free, so they can enjoy healthy, fresh and nutritious fruit and vegetables.

The Come ‘n’ Grow sessions are opposite Milehams, Katherine Drive, on the first Saturday of the month from 1pm until 3pm. There is free tea and coffee - as well as any harvests - for all volunteers.

Visit: www.incredibleedible.org for more details.