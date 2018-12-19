Highways England plan to make changes to make the A5 safer in Hockliffe

Highways England has proposed to make changes to make the A5 safer through Hockliffe.

Highways England carried out a safety review of the road through the village after residents called for them to make it safer after there was a fourth fatality in six months on that stretch of road. At a meeting on Monday, December 10, they presented their proposals to Hockliffe Parish Council.

During the meeting Highways England discussed reducing the speed limit within the village gateways from 40mph to 30mph and extending the current 40mph limit to the north of the village, subject to a statutory consultation period.

They also discussed adding and improving signage on the road and adding Keep Clear markings to the entrance to White Horse Close, The BT exchange road, The Blackbirds and Birches Close.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Following our comprehensive safety review, we will now be progressing its recommendations to detailed design.

“This will include a proposed reduction of the speed limit on the A5 through the village, improved signage and road markings, including warning signs on the approach to the village, keep clear road markings at key junctions, and further vegetation clearance where it is obscuring road signs.

“We expect the design stage to be completed by April 2019 and those measures will then be programmed for implementation in Summer 2019.”

Cllr Rachel Capstick, from Hockliffe Parish Council, said: “It was a positive meeting and things are progressing with regards to making the road safer. Hopefully it all gets the go ahead after consultation. It is positive news.”