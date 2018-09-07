Hollywood glamour in Dunstable for Dukeminster Court’s glitzy garden party

Hollywood glamour came to Dukeminster Court Care Home, as the staff and relatives group ‘Friends of Dukeminster’ organised its annual garden party in style!

The glitzy day raised £1,113 for the care home’s amenities fund, and Mayor, Councillor John Cane, and his wife joined in the celebrations, along with fellow colleague, Councillor John Chatterley.

The Mayor cuts the ribbon.

The home was transformed into Hollywood with the reception area and Best Friends Café adorned by pictures of famous movie stars on the walls, while the patio in the garden had been painted red and black to form a dance floor, the Dukeminster ‘All Stars Bar’ created under a gazebo.

Dukeminster Home Manager Marta Carter said: “It’s really nice that the Mayor, his wife, and Cllr Chatterley accepted our invitation to join us at Dukeminster Court.

“They stayed for a while and chatted to families, staff and residents. Our residents were really chuffed to have them visit too.”

Staff, residents and friends all made an exceptional effort on the day arriving dressed in their most glamorous party clothes so everyone looked the part, singing and dancing to live performer Ricardo who sang some old classics to get people up and dancing.

Dukeminster Court garden party

A resident and keen drummer at Dukeminster Court gave Ricardo a run for his money when he followed with a solo performance on his drums.

Everyone stayed for afternoon tea and eagerly waited for the raffle to be drawn.

A spokeswoman added: “This money is used to pay for additional outings for the residents as well as new equipment, regular live performers to visit the home and for more ambitious larger items that would benefit the residents.

“At the beginning of the year Dukeminster Court purchased a mini-bus from their effortless fundraising initiatives.

Staff enjoyed the chance to glam up and wear their best dress to work!

“The mini-bus has given the residents freedom and opportunity to go on regular outings sometimes ad-hoc picnic in the park, local garden centre and pub lunches and shopping trips.

“Other outings this year have included: Opera at Wrest Park in Silsoe, Woburn Abbey Deer Park, Ashridge Park and more outings coming up.”

If you would like to help fundraise for not for profit care provider Quantum Care’s Dukeminster Court please contact the home on 01582 474700 or email Dukeminster@quantumcare.co.uk.

Dukeminster Court in Dunstable is managed by not for profit care provider Quantum Care. Quantum Care run and manage 26 homes in Beds, Herts, and Essex.