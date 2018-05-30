Hospital moves services to community hub in Luton

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) launched a new community hub health centre in The Mall Luton on Tuesday, May 29.

Luton Sexual Health Services are now operating in the newly refurbished Arndale House, based in the shopping centre.

From Monday, June 4, the hospital will also be relocating its Dermatology Outpatient Clinic, the adult GP phlebotomy (blood tests) and anticoagulation phlebotomy services to Arndale House.

Patients will be able to access the central hub via a variety of public transport routes or car.

The services will no longer be taking place at the L&D.

Patients will have shorter waiting times in the newly renovated clinic and each service will be accessible via the Community Hub’s shared lobby before patients are directed to dedicated entrances for each department, giving patients discreet access and improved confidentiality.

For phlebotomy, the move will see the introduction of optional timed priority appointments, where patients will be allocated a blood test within a one hour time slot should they choose, or they can walk in and wait.

Adult phlebotomy and anticoagulation services are the only services to be moving, the others will remain at the hospital.

Cathy Jones, Deputy Chief Executive said: “The provision of hospital services at Arndale House will help release space on our main site, allowing us to deal with overcrowding issues and support growth in the clinical services which are required to be on hospital grounds.

“The new Community Hub offers a great central location which is easily accessible via public transport routes and with a range of car parking options.”

Around 80 members of hospital staff will move to Arndale House.