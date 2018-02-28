Hospital offers new options

Luton and Dunstable Hospital will be offering more options to mums-to-be at the Midwife Led Birth Unit (MLBU).

The MLBU will be offering new mothers alternative birthing options through its new Maternity Menu.

The unit at the hospital features four en-suite rooms, including a pool room where mothers can choose to experience a home-from-home environment supported by a team of midwives, with the added security of knowing they are on hospital grounds.

Stella Roberts, Consultant Midwife, said: “The launch of our maternity menu reinforces our commitment to offering women a greater choice of birthing options.

“Our expert trained midwifes highlight the benefits of giving birth under midwifery care and ensure all mothers-to-be are well informed about the birthing options available to them at the L&D.”

The hospital is inviting mums-to-be, families and health professionals to find out more about the MLBU at an event on Saturday in the Maternity and Women’s Health building.

For more information call Stella on 01582 491166.