Houghton Hall Park scoops regional award

Central Bedfordshire Council’s visitor centre at Houghton Hall Park in Houghton Regis has won a regional award at the 2018 Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Central Building Excellence Awards.

The awards, which were held on Friday, May 25, showcase innovative and creative build solutions and reward construction and building control excellence.

Houghton Hall Park

The Houghton Hall Park visitors’ building, which opened last October, won an award in the best small commercial project category, and will now go forward to the LABC finals in November.

The National Lottery funded building is a versatile, multipurpose venue which provides a central hub for the local community, it has bookable meeting spaces, a dog-friendly café with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s discovery area, and interactive interpretation about the park and other local heritage.

The park and visitor centre are part of the wider £3m Houghton Hall Park Renaissance and Renewal Project, which has also provided easy-access paths and installed innovative natural play equipment.

Councillor Nigel Young said: “The building is an outstanding initiative which is providing the community with open spaces, new facilities and visitor attractions that they can enjoy and be proud of, while regenerating an important piece of Houghton Regis history, heritage and culture.”