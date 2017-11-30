Houghton Regis author’s ghostly story for Amazon tells bullies to ‘beware’!

A Houghton Regis author is thrilled to have his latest novel championed by Amazon Kindle Scout, as his pages tackle the consequences of bullying.

Ralph Brammer, whose work on football skills has previously featured in the Gazette, is celebrating success with his new novel, Buddy Wizard.

Buddy Wizard with Ralph's books about football.

A step away from writing about soccer skills, Buddy Wizard tells the tale of 12-year-old Daniel who is tormented by a bully, and has a theory about a strange prophecy linked to his school.

Ralph, who is enjoying his retirement, said: “My wife was bullied at school, which unwittingly gave me the idea for a story.

“I saw a unique connection with a well known ghost story and grasped the opportunity to entwine magical realism with a ghostly way to punish bullies using a mysterious hero.

“I learnt writing a fiction story was just the beginning; things changed after the editor helped turn the story into a book.

“I learnt a great deal about word variation, chapter flows, character forming, importance of first chapter, repeat words and many more attributes about writing fiction.”

Born in Luton, Ralph left school at 15 and eight years on he formed a Limited Company and later two more Limited Companies.

He successfully coached his son who later signed for Luton FC, which motivated Ralph to write ‘Football Skills’ first published in 2000 and still selling.

Ralph said: “The experience of bringing up five children fired my imagination to write short stories for children.

“Now, I have more time to write longer fiction.”

Buddy Wizard is Ralph’s first children’s fiction novel for ages nine to 16, which can be viewed on the Amazon Kindle Scout webpage, by searching ‘Buddy Wizard’.

The novel is now awaiting public nominations up until December 21, with the site running a scheme to help promote authors with new, unpublished novels over 50,000 words.

Each of the authors receive $1500, and are encouraged to promote their work for the site’s audience leaderboard.

Ralph is now hoping to share his novel about bullying with Dunstable and Houghton Regis readers and told a few more secrets about what lies in store for Daniel...

He concluded: “Daniel unwittingly unlocks a pathway for the spirit to enter the school and a magical ghost appears.

“He visits everyone in Daniel’s life and gives them strange dreams to make them think!

“‘Bullies beware!’”