Houghton Regis campaigner fined and given Criminal Behaviour Order

A man who launched a campaign aimed at stopping the proposed Kingsland development in Houghton Regis has been handed a fine after pleading guilty to fly-tipping.

Roger Giugno, 50, appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday where he changed his plea to guilty over a charge of fly-tipping outside Houghton Regis Town Council offices in Peel Street on August 25 last year.

Giugno, of Sundon Road, Houghton Regis, was fined £1,200 and made to pay an additional £1,000 in costs as well as a victim surcharge.

A Criminal Behaviour Order was also passed against him by Judge Nigel Lithman QC.

Giugno had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at Luton Magistrates Court and had chosen a trial by jury at the crown court.

He was also an independent candidate in the Houghton Hall by-election for the town council on May 3, where he secured 329 votes.