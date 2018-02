A man from Houghton Regis has been charged after a stabbing in Dunstable.

Kevin Foskett, 29, of Vanbrugh Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent in relation to the incident on Sunday, February 12.

Police responded to reports of a man with stab wounds in High Street South.

Foskett has been remanded in custody pending a future court appearance.