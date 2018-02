A man from Houghton Regis has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Dunstable.

Kevin Foskett, 29, of Vanbrugh Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident on Sunday, February 12.

Police responded to reports of a man with stab wounds in High Street South.

Foskett has been remanded in custody pending a future court appearance.