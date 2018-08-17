Houghton Regis man jailed four years for sexual assaults on woman

A 60-year-old man from Houghton Regis has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting a woman.

Darpol Mann, of Hinton Walk, was given a four-year prison sentence yesterday (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court and also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which has been put in place indefinitely.

Tom Stean, Detective Sergeant for the force’s Emerald team which deals with cases of serious sexual offences, said: “We are very pleased that Mann has received a lengthy custodial sentence and that his victim will now be safe from him with the order.

“The Emerald team will always pursue cases of sexual assault and we would encourage any victims to talk to us about what has happened to them. We put the victim’s recovery, both physically and emotionally, as our top priority.”

