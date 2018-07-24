Houghton Regis man pleads guilty to sexually touching two children

A 72-year-old man from Houghton Regis has pleaded guilty to sexually touching two children under the age of 13.

Alan Jones, of Bromley Gardens, pleaded guilty to two offences that took place at his home on Saturday, July 7, when he appeared at Luton Crown Court on Monday, July 23.

He has been remanded in custody until sentencing on 17 August.

Detective Constable Amy Hawkes said: “Jones took advantage of his victims’ age and it is positive that he has pleaded guilty as it spares the victims and their family members the trauma of having to face a trial.

“We will not tolerate sexual abuse of any kind in Bedfordshire, and we’re committed to tackling offenders such as Jones to prevent them from causing harm to any other children, as well as providing support to any victims.”

If you are concerned about child sexual abuse, call police on 101.

> Parents can visit the Parents Protect website, which is run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, for useful resources on how to help prevent child sexual abuse.

The NSPCC Share Aware website also contains advice and tips about how children can keep themselves safe online.