Houghton Regis pensioner jailed 14 years for historic sex abuse

A pensioner has been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of child abuse dating back 50 years.

James Smith, 84, of Grove Road, Houghton Regis, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse following a trial at Luton Crown Court in October.

He was convicted of six counts of rape, two counts of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency and two counts of indecent assault.

Today, Judge Alan Greenwood sentenced Smith to 14 years’ imprisonment.

During the trial the jury heard how Smith sexually abused a young girl over a number of years in the 1960s and 1970s.

An investigation was launched after the victim came forward to police in 2015.

Investigation officer Tony Arrow said: “Smith got away with his repulsive actions for decades so we are pleased that he has now been brought to justice.

“The sexual abuse of a child is one of the worst crimes a person can commit, and Smith now faces a significant period behind bars in which to reflect on the trauma he has inflicted on his victim.

“I’d like to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward. This shows that no matter how long ago abuse took place, we will still do all in our power to investigate it and justice can be done - it’s never too late to report it.”