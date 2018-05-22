Houghton Regis Primary School awarded Green Flag

Houghton Regis Primary School have been awarded a Green Flag from the Eco-Schools programme following its decision to become a more environmentally friendly school.

Eco-Schools is a global programme that empowers children to drive change and improve their environmental awareness, it also aims to improve pupils’ skills, raises environmental awareness and improves the school environment.

The Eco wall at Houghton Regis Primary School

There are three awards available for schools to achieve, Bronze award, Silver award and the Green Flag award.

Houghton Regis Primary School achieved their Green Flag award in eight months.

The pupils on the Eco committee were called Eco Warriors, they worked on the school’s chosen topics Water, Waste and Litter.

They did weekly litter collections, recycled, made sure taps and electrical equipment were turned off when not in use and raised money for WaterAid.

Part of being an Eco Warrior is monitoring and evaluation so the pupils can see what difference they are making, the information goes onto the Eco Board in the school reception.

Suzanne Scott Hyde, Eco Coordinator for Houghton Regis Primary School, said: “A lot of our Eco Warriors also contacted Blue Peter to tell them about their achievements and were awarded a green Blue Peter badge.

“Now that we have achieved our Green Flag we will need to work on a further two topics.

“I work with Sue Keayes, who is also going to be introducing a Forest School area in our school, and we are immensely proud of the children’s achievements.

“The children are obviously over the moon with their Green Flag!”