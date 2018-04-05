Houghton Regis Primary School’s super science week

Houghton Regis Primary School had a fantastic time celebrating British Science Week, which included lessons on Darwin’s discoveries and super spaghetti experiments!

Enthusiastic pupils from the school held their week of activities between March 9 and 18, with the theme of exploration and discovery.

Floating egg experiment. The aim of the floating egg was to show the children how salt alters the density of the water which then becomes greater than the egg, allowing the egg to float.

Teresa White, science lead, said: “There was an amazing buzz around school as children and staff immersed themselves in all things scientific.

“Our ‘science ambassadors’ led investigations across the school, which included exploring sound, rockets, floating eggs and Non-Newtonian fluid!

“Everyone was actively involved in a range of activities, with much enjoyment and increased independence and resilience - as our ambassadors say: ‘The best way to learn science is hands on!’”

One lesson included an experiment with spaghetti and marshmallows, the aim being to explore structures and investigate which methods of building can make the tallest and strongest structure.

By testing their prototype buildings, the children had the opportunity to rebuild and alter their designs, giving “an insight into the real-life processes of testing, redevelopment and prototyping that engineers and scientists use”.

Year 4 children enjoyed making non-Newtonian fluid, Year 1 and 2s enjoyed finding out about sound, studying Alexander Graham Bell, and the Early Years took part in experiments with the older children.

Meanwhile, Years 5 and 6 learned all about Darwin’s theory of evolution.