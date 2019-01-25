Houghton Regis prisoner gets extra year after smuggling in drugs and syringes

A Houghton Regis man has been handed an extra year in jail after he arranged for drugs and syringes to be smuggled into Bedford Prison.

Joseph Searle, 25, was found guilty of intentionally encouraging the commission of an indictable offence, and transmitting images from a prison without authority.

In October 2017, a prison staff member discovered nearly 100 grams of cannabis and two syringes hidden in two pairs of trainers brought in for Searle by his ex-partner.

Luton Crown Court heard that Searle had used an illegal mobile phone to encourage his ex-partner to smuggle various items into prison for him.

Her mobile phones were also seized and messages were discovered dating from September and continuing until her arrest.

In the texts, Searle asked her to smuggle tobacco and a mobile phone for him as well as asking her to bring him some clothes.

Searle received a one year sentence for the commissioning of the offence, and six months for transmitting images from a prison without authority, to run concurrently.

Searle’s ex-partner received a suspended sentence.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique, who investigated the case, said: “This was a direct result of a discovery made by diligent and committed prison staff members, and we will continue to work with them to put a stop to this type of offence.

“Searle has now had further time added to his prison sentence, which hopefully he will spend reflecting on his actions.

“I also hope that the suspended sentence served to his ex-partner will serve as a deterrent to anyone who is planning to bring restricted items into prison.”