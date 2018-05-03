Houghton Regis residents blast housing association

Residents of a street in Houghton Regis claim their concerns about anti-social behaviour and poor workmanship are not being taken seriously by their housing association.

Tim Welch lives in Tudor Drive and he says his complaints about anti-social behaviour are being ignored by Stonewater Housing Association.

He said: “The number of times I’ve had to call police because of things going on outside is beyond a joke. I’ve had damage to my car, damage to my windows.

“I’m living with a chronic lung condition and I’ve told Stonewater about the mould upstairs and broken radiator that they’ve still not fixed after months

“It’s like bashing your head against a brick wall. They just don’t seem to care.”

Mr Welch claims the housing association has a lackadaisical attitude to anti-social behaviour and feels complaints are routinely ignored.

He pointed to paint splatter throughout the street after a group of boys apparently got hold of paint tins left behind by workmen.

“This could be a lovely street,” said Mr Welch. “But you need keep on top of it and that’s just not happening.”

Another elderly resident of Tudor Drive moved back to the street after a fire last year, having waited months for Stonewater to renovate her home. She was unhappy at the results and showed the Gazette wallpaper with air bubbles, peeling in places from the wall.

“I had a beautiful garden,” she said. “And when I came home, it had gone to rack and ruin.”

Both Mr Welch and the other resident claim there is a lack of communication from Stonewater.

Both pointed to a mattress dumped next to an electricity box in the street (pictured).

A Stonewater spokesman said: “We take the concerns of our residents seriously and we have been in regular contact with the resident about repairs to her property and with Mr Welch regarding concerns around anti-social behaviour (ASB) and the maintenance of his property.

“We completed the renovation to the lady’s extension promptly – the delay in completing these works was due to her gas and electricity supplier. We have made a number of improvements to Mr Welch’s home, and are installing a new radiator.

“All of our maintenance work is of a high standard and inspected frequently, and we will continue to liaise with the resident and Mr Welch regarding any issues they may have regarding the local area and their properties in the future.

“We work with the local authority and the police on ASB issues, and we continue to take reasonable and appropriate action to address ASB.

“We encourage all of our residents to contact our customer contact team to report repairs and anti-social behaviour when necessary.”