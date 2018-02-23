How next week’s cold weather could affect your mobile phone

Bitterly cold weather is on the way in the coming days and the Met Office has issued a warning to mobile phone users.

The weather service has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for snow for much of the country and the wintry blast could affect your phone signal.

Mobile phone networks could be affected by the big freeze

The weather warning states: “Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

Sub-zero temperatures which are going to grip the country next week can cause power cables to break and cause power outages.

These outages in turn can lead to a loss of mobile phone signal.