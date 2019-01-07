Hundreds against controversial housing development plans in Eaton Bray

Plans for a residential development in Eaton Bray have been flooded with objections from local residents.

The housing scheme comprising up to 58 homes at Eaton Park, has already received 262 responses against the application, including one from Eaton Bray Parish Council.

In their comment against the application from Willis Dawson Limited, the council letter said the application had not proved very special circumstances for building on green belt land and the housing was therefore inappropriate.

They added that the site was very close to a floodplain area and the development would have an adverse affect on nearby properties.

Other concerns include:

> The council does not believe the current drainage system will cope with run off or cope with the increased sewage that will result from such a large development.

> Large increase of traffic exiting one junction through Eaton Park which will cause noise and disruption to all houses in Eaton Park.

> Poor transport links; Eaton Bray is served very poorly by local bus companies which will give rise to nearly all new residents relying on cars in preference to public transport.

> Destroying heritage aspect of village.

> Feedback received from the recent consultation with residents on the Neighbourhood Plan shows that 88% of local residents are against development within green belt.

> The emerging Neighbourhood Plan supports small (2 or 3 bedroom) houses or starter homes and expressly does not support larger executive houses or development within the green belt.

A campaign group, made up of residents in Eaton Bray, have been encouraging people to object to the planning application.

On their website, www.eatonbray.org, it says: “We need your help to stop this development. It will destroy our countryside. Add to the burden on already overstretched services. Increase traffic congestion and open the floodgates for future development.”

Some of the main points against the objection are that is is Green Belt land, an increase in traffic congestion, a strain on public services and public transport.

Applicant Willis Dawson Limited say: “The delivery of market and affordable housing adjacent to a sustainable village... on a site allocated in a submitted plan, that is deliverable and can contribute to the council’s 5-year housing land supply, and which will provide economic benefits through job creation, is considered to constitute the VSC [very special circumstances] sufficient to outweigh the ‘moderate’ harm to one green belt purpose by reason of inappropriateness.”

The deadline for comments on this planning application has been extended to Thursday, January 10.

To have your say visit: https://bit.ly/2FbDDVn