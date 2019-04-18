Hundreds of Easter eggs collected for Dunstable foodbank

Morestaff and AllenDay Recruitment teamed up to deliver over 100 Easter eggs to Dunstable foodbank.

The recruitment agencies began a campaign in March to collect Easter eggs on behalf of the foodbank.

Morestaff and Allenday Recruitment collected Easter Eggs to donate to Dunstable Foodbank

The companies met with Dunstable foodbank earlier this year and it was suggested that Easter eggs would be a good donation idea, in order to ensure children would receive a chocolate treat throughout the Easter holidays.

Over the last six weeks both companies received donations from colleagues, suppliers, clients and the general public, one supplier donated 20 eggs.

Kathy Doran, Director of Morestaff, said: “It was lovely to see everyone get involved and rally round for this great cause.

“Donations big and small were greatly appreciated and it was lovely to have people drop by the office to deliver their contribution.

Denise and a client with some of the Easter Eggs to donate to Dunstable Foodbank

“Denise and I are immensely proud that our team managed to exceed their target of one hundred eggs, all for a good cause.”

The collection of Easter eggs was delivered to the Dunstable foodbank last week by Morestaff’s Business Development Manager, Jackie Butler.

Jackie was told that the collection would be divided up between the different foodbanks in Dunstable, ensuring that all children in the town received an Easter egg this year, in addition to the general weekly supplies given to families in need.

The companies have thanked everyone for their generous donations towards this great cause.

Dunstable Foodbank provides nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

The foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

For more information about Dunstable foodbank and the work they do in the community visit: https://dunstable.foodbank.org.uk/.