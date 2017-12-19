Hundreds raised at Charity Christmas Party

Perfect Personalised Parties raised £600 at a Charity Christmas party in Dunstable. Santa, a Snow Princess, Peppa Pig and the Town Mayor, Gloria Martin, joined in the celebrations at HQ Sports Bar, helping to raise the money which will be split between Keech Hospice Care’s children’s department and Hospice at Home Volunteers.

Children were asked to bring an item of food to donate to Dunstable Foodbank, in exchange for a present from Santa.

Charity Christmas Party 2017

They raised £100 and 35.5kg of food, which will provide 290 meals.

Party organiser Craig Lithgo said: “It was a very successful day and a fantastic amount of money to donate to local charities.

“We raised £578.50 including entry, name the bear and raffle money. I have made this up to £600.

“The children joined in with all the activities which included balloon modelling, face painting, glitter tattoos, popcorn, candyfloss, bouncy castle, softplay, party games and we even made it snow indoors.

Donation to Dunstable Foodbank

“We have had lots of amazing feedback and we can’t wait until the next one!”