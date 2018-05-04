Hundreds raised at The Mall for Luton, Dunstable and District Guide Dogs

Volunteers of the Luton, Dunstable and District Guide Dogs team have thanked customers and management of The Mall Luton after the charity raised £1,100 during a collection on Saturday, April 7.

The money raised will go towards helping those with sight loss obtain a guide dog in the future.

The team also gives talks to schools, scouting groups and other organisations about what a Guide Dog means for the independence and freedom for sight impaired people.

For more information about the work the charity does visit www.guidedogs.org.uk.