Hundreds raised for Maternity Bereavement Suite

A mum from Luton completed a charity drive last week and raised £435 for the Luton and Dunstable Hospital Maternity Bereavement Suite. Rianna Steers, along with friends and family, drove to all the Rugby Union Premiership Team’s and Twickenham Stadium in 23 hours and 47 minutes.

She said: “We raised £435, it was a good day and were able to collect a number of signed items which will be sold at the auction night.”

Rianna wanted to raise money for the Maternity Bereavement Suite to thank them for the support the give people, including herself. The charity events are in memory of her son, Alfie, who was stillborn two years ago.

She is hoping to raise £3000 for the Suite and is organising a Family Fun Day and Auction Night in May. To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ldhmbs?utm_id=100&utm_term=7A4r2P6Gv.