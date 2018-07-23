Imagine living the rural idyll in one of these five amazing farmhouses

Have you ever dreamed of living the rural idyll down on the farm?

If so, then look no further - these are five of the best farmhouses on the market right now, all being offered for sale through Michael Graham Estate Agents.

1. The Old Bell House, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire is a Grade II Listed detached former farmhouse.

The property boasts eight bedrooms, making it an ideal family home with plenty of outdoor space too for entertaining or family games.

There are also barns and outbuildings with planning permission to convert into accommodation or offices.

The home is available for £1.75 million. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-HIT180083.

2. Rectory Farm, is in the village of Pulloxhill, near Bedford.

In a village location overlooking the Chilterns, this property has everything you could want in a farmhouse.

Grade II listed, this six-bedroom property has every period feature you could imagine and comes with a traditional farmhouse kitchen, boot room, pantry and four acres of land to play with.

Rectory Farm is available for £1.35 million. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED160017.

3. Willowvale Farmhouse lies in Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire.

This 17th century chocolate-box thatch sits in an acre of gardens and paddocks with outbuildings.

The house has retained its much-loved historic features including the inglenook fireplace and bread oven in the kitchen which sits beautifully alongside more contemporary fixtures and fittings.

The property is available for £1.15 million. Visit https://michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BUC160340

4. Ivy Farm Cottage is in Great Horwood, Buckinghamshire.

This 18th century thatch has five bedrooms and an enviable village location.

The interior flows beautifully with an open-plan kitchen, family room and dining area all adaptable and well planned out, making this the perfect, most easy living house you could hope to find.

Ivy Farm Cottage is available for £900,000. Visit https://michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-STS170162.

5. Harrowdene Farm House is in the village of Felmersham, Bedfordshire.

This wonderful property is a 17th century farmhouse which has managed to hold onto its most desirable and original features.

The inglenook fireplaces and flagstone and quarry tiled floors alongside gorgeous bathrooms and a kitchen with an Aga all help make this property so lovely. Walled gardens surround the grounds which include two separate stone barns with previous planning consent for conversion.

The property is available for £750,000. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED170689.