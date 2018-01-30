Irmak BBQ celebrates successful first year in Dunstable

The owners of Imrak BBQ are celebrating a successful first year for the Turkish take-away in Dunstable.

Brothers Zeki and Orhan Gurbuz have been working together in the catering business for over 13 years and opened Irmak BBQ on High Street North in November 2016.

Zeki, Jennifer (assistant manager) and Orhan. Photo by David M Benett.

In their first year they were named Highly Recommended Business at The British Kebab Awards 2017 and The Best Takeaway In East Of England at The British Takeaway Awards.

Zeki said: “The second award is the highest award event for a takeaway business in the UK. This was a very difficult category and to win it was our best moment, we are very proud of our team.

“Both of the awards were voted for by our customers, The Mayor, councillors and the MP, it also included Just-Eat reviews, social media reviews and we had a mystery shopper who visited us and scored us 100%.

“We can not thank our customers enough for their support and votes, we won these awards in the first 14 months, we were absolutely delighted.”

The brothers now plan to expand their business and will be opening a branch in Luton.

Zeki added: “We have a very exciting year ahead of us, with the high demand for our food and service we have taken huge steps in 2018.

“As well as the branch opening in Luton, Irmak BBQ 2 Luton, we will also be teaming up with HQ Sports Bar in Dunstable.

“From Sunday, February 4, HQ customers will be able to have traditional Turklish food straight from our BBQ grill.”

The brothers say they have several popular meals on their menu but recommend the Mixed Grill 2 or the Lamb Sarma Beyti.

Zeki told Dunstable Today: “The Mixed Grill 2 contains five different meats in the platter box and is served with rice or chips, salad, pitta bread and dips.

“Our other popular dish is the Lamb Sarma Beyti, specially prepared minced lamb, chargrilled wrapped in Lavas bread, served on top of yoghurt with rice, chef’s special bechamel sauce and drizzled with butter. This meal had an authentic Turkish taste and is highly recommended by our customers.”