It is a golden anniversary for Dunstable’s Little Theatre

The Mayor of Dunstable, councillor John Kane, attended celebrations at The Little Theatre as it marked its golden anniversary.

He was joined by the Mayoress of Dunstable, Dr Alistair Brown the president of the Dunstable Rep Society, original club members Philip Baker and Alan Goss, and around 90 members and guests.

Dr Alistair Brown (facing) with Mayor of Dunstable, Councillor John Kane and the Mayoress

The Little Theatre is the home of the Dunstable Repertory Theatre, also known as The Rep, an award-winning theatre group who perform six shows a year at theatre on High Street South, in Dunstable.

During the celebrations Mr Baker gave a presentation on the history of the society and the theatre, Dr Brown and the Mayor also gave speeches. Chairperson of The Little Theatre Angela Goss, also paid tribute to the original enthusiasts responsible for creating the theatre 50 years ago, who are sadly no longer here.

On October 5, 1968, Bernard Bresslaw, renowned comedy actor and patron of Dunstable Rep Theatre society, attended the inauguration of The Little Theatre, a former library.

After formalities the societies actors and crew raised the curtain on The Little Theatre stage for the first time , performing the Neil Simon comedy, Come Blow Your Horn.

The Little Theatre

Now, 50 years later, the theatre provides a 99 seater raked auditorium, changing rooms, a Green Room, box office, coffee room and a bar.

Over 300 plays and shows have been performed by The Rep and other visiting societies.

It is now back to business for The Dunstable Rep Theatre club, at the Little Theatre, they are rehearsing for the next production, The Thrill of Love.

A play based on the true events of 1955 when Ruth Ellis became the last woman to be hanged in Britain.

Performance dates are Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 24.

For more details or to book tickets for the performance visit: www.littletheatre.org.uk.