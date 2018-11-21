It is last orders for Dunstable pub on Sunday

The Bird in Hand will close its doors for the final time on Sunday as another pub in Dunstable also announces it is closing.

In October, the Gazette reported that the pub, on High Street North, would be closing but no date had been given.

The Bird in Hand. Photo from Google Street View

Unfortunately for regulars, a date has now been confirmed and the pub will close its doors for the last time at 5pm on Sunday, November 25.

Alan Downes, a regular at the pub, said: “It is gutting for the community, as it is the only pub that end of town.

“I have been told by the landlady and the bar staff it will close at 5pm on Sunday. No news on what will become of it. I would like it to stay as a pub.”

Sarah Edwards, a member of bar staff who has worked at the pub for three years, said: “We are absolutely devastated that we will be closing on Sunday, if we could chain ourselves here we would, we wish we could save the pub and stay open.

“We have been here three years with the landlady, some of the staff longer, we are going to miss our loyal customers.

“It is a really sad time and it is very emotional for all of us here.

“We want to thank all their customers for their support over the years.”

It is another blow for the night life in Dunstable as HQ Sports Bar, in Grove Park, which was famous for its atmosphere during England’s run in the World Cup this summer, revealed last week that it would not be reopening.

The Sports Bar closed at the end of September with many customers hoping it would reopen after some changes but on Thursday HQ Sports Bar posted a message on Facebook about its closure.

It said: “We apologise for the lack of updates regarding the status of HQ sports bar. We are very sorry to give you the disappointing news, but HQ Sports Bar will not be reopening as hoped.

“We tried our utmost to work out ways of making sure it stayed alive but unfortunately due to many reasons which we cannot go into were unable to save it.

“So again, I would like to thank everyone who was part of HQ, every single staff member and customer who walked through the doors since 2014, you have given me the best memories to last the rest of my life!

“On a more positive note we are pleased that although HQ has closed its doors we aim to keep the HQ name alive by bringing one off sporting events ensuring Dunstable still isn’t missing out on the best sporting action with the best atmosphere!”