It’s ‘GOOD’ news for Dunstable’s Lancot pupils as school celebrates Ofsted result

Pupils and staff at Dunstable’s Lancot Challenger Academy were beaming with pride, as the school achieved ‘Good’ across the board in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Classes celebrated as they started the new school year, as this summer Lancot was judged as being ‘Good’ in all categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; early years provision.

The grading was particularly welcome, as the school was rated as ‘Inadequate’ in 2014 before becoming part of the Challenger Multi Academy Trust and implementing a new leadership team.

The July 2018 Ofsted report said: “Leaders, managers and governors have successfully transformed this previously underperforming school when it opened into one which is now effective, particularly over the last 12 months.

“This is a school that continues to improve. Pupils make good progress from their starting points, including those who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities and pupils who are disadvantaged.”

Claire Probert, headteacher, said: “I am so proud of my dedicated and passionate staff team, our wonderful pupils, and supportive community.

“At Lancot, one of our key driving forces is character education and we actively model this at all times. “Therefore, while the journey to this point has seen us face many challenges, we have worked with determination, resilience, teamwork and positivity to secure this deserving recognition in all areas.”

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of the Challenger Multi Academy Trust, said: “We are immensely proud of the transformation. Our headteacher, Miss Probert and her team have created a school where children flourish in an atmosphere of creativity and challenge coupled with high expectations.”

The report also suggested improvements, which included: making sure that all teaching targeted at pupils in Years 3 and 4 is of the same high quality as that experienced by other pupils in the school, and ensuring that teachers’ planning across the school takes more account of the needs of the most able pupils.