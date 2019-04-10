James shoots and scores at Hatters treat

The sister of a Luton Town fan has said a special thank you to the Hatters and Yawn Life for giving her brother a football experience to treasure forever.
Samantha Fletcher, and her parents Val and David, were over the moon when 23-year-old James took part in Luton Town’s Every Player Counts initiative on March 19.
The event sees the Hatters run sports sessions for adults and children with learning difficulties, and James – who has Down’s Syndrome and autism – couldn’t wait to meet the players.
Samantha, 29, said: “James loved being with Luton Town. He’s always been a massive fan. He got to play against them and he scored the winning goal.”
She explained the special day couldn’t have come at a better time for James who sufferers with severe arthritis, and refluxes which had unpleasant side-effects, among other medical problems.
He regularly has to visit the hospital for check-ups, so a day with the Hatters was a well deserved treat and a chance to kick away his cares.
Samantha added: “James is a very loveable character and there’s not a bad bone in his body. He’s got a lot of illnesses, but you never hear him complain.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to Luton Town and Yawn Life for organising this.
“Yawn Life is a group for young adults with special needs and they always organise trips, all sorts of things.
“James also loves acting, and EastEnders, and he’s a big fan of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).
“I’d also like to say thank you to the disability nurses who work with James, especially Karen Ferguson.”
> www.yawnlife.co.uk/
> www.lutontowncommunity.co.uk/every-player-count