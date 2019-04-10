James shoots and scores at Hatters treat

The sister of a Luton Town fan has said a special thank you to the Hatters and Yawn Life for giving her brother a football experience to treasure forever.

Samantha Fletcher, and her parents Val and David, were over the moon when 23-year-old James took part in Luton Town’s Every Player Counts initiative on March 19.

Jamie (in purple). Samantha: "This is a photo that my family will treasure always." vklWItstSq44WB2FPyS-

The event sees the Hatters run sports sessions for adults and children with learning difficulties, and James – who has Down’s Syndrome and autism – couldn’t wait to meet the players.

Samantha, 29, said: “James loved being with Luton Town. He’s always been a massive fan. He got to play against them and he scored the winning goal.”

She explained the special day couldn’t have come at a better time for James who sufferers with severe arthritis, and refluxes which had unpleasant side-effects, among other medical problems.

He regularly has to visit the hospital for check-ups, so a day with the Hatters was a well deserved treat and a chance to kick away his cares.

Samantha added: “James is a very loveable character and there’s not a bad bone in his body. He’s got a lot of illnesses, but you never hear him complain.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Luton Town and Yawn Life for organising this.

“Yawn Life is a group for young adults with special needs and they always organise trips, all sorts of things.

“James also loves acting, and EastEnders, and he’s a big fan of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

“I’d also like to say thank you to the disability nurses who work with James, especially Karen Ferguson.”

