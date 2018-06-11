Japanese tourist robbed in Dunstable

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Japanese tourist was robbed in Dunstable.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 6 June between 6pm and 7pm. The male tourist, who had a fold up bike, was visiting the Priory Gardens and heritage centre.

While there he met a group of around seven men and women. One of the men offered to help him find a camping site and took him to the Blow’s Downs nature reserve.

While at the nature reserve the man robbed the tourist of around £700 worth of Yen as well as £100 worth of sterling.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s and around 5’11”. He had short dark hair and had a bike with him.

Detective Constable Catherine Layton said: “It is quite possible these two men would have stood out and been quite distinctive as they walked to the location of the robbery.

“We would also be interested to hear from anyone who has seen or been offered Yen in the area since the incident took place.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or use our online reporting tool and quote reference number 40/3789/18 of 6 June.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.