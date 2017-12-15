Jeremy Kyle backs hard-hitting ambulance campaign for Beds and Herts

Jeremy Kyle, a television presenter known for his zero tolerance approach, has backed a hard-hitting new ambulance campaign for Beds and Herts.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) launched its Don’t Choose to Abuse campaign two weeks ago highlighting the unacceptable aggression that ambulance staff receive.

Jeremy Kyle backed Don’t Choose to Abuse whilst recently out filming with crews in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Jeremy, who was filming for his new series of the Kyle Files, recorded a video message supporting the campaign.

He said: “Ambulance staff join the service to do their best for patients with life-threatening conditions and it is totally unacceptable they face aggression and violence.

“Ambulance staff should be able to do their job in a safe environment. It is a very important thing. The service is incredible. Please, Don’t Choose to Abuse.”

Staff from EEAST have been sharing their stories after it emerged that 256 staff were physically assaulted in 2016/17. More than 75 per cent of staff said they received verbal abuse regularly or every shift.

You can view the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6knl-1bvi-o

The Trust has been working with colleagues from operational teams, emergency operations centres and UNISON on the campaign, which has had support from police colleagues, fire services, hospitals, and other ambulance services.

To view the Don’t Choose to Abuse campaign page, visit http://www.eastamb.nhs.uk/your-service/campaigns/dont-choose-to-abuse.htm